Voodoos ink small skilled forward

He may not be the biggest player on the ice.

But according to Voodoos head coach Marc Lafleur, the adage that “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog” is what is so important when it comes to undersized players.

With that, the Voodoos announced that five foot six inch tall forward Owen Fergusson has signed with the NOJHL team.

Lafleur says he has always had success with players like Fergusson when he was behind the bench in both Kirkland Lake and Hearst.

“I have always had the 5’7”-5’8” guy every now and then, and the 5’7”-5’8” players play big, and this kid plays big,” said Lafleur, who joined the Voodoos this off-season.

“I am very happy because we do need some scoring. Early on, it will be ‘scoring by committee.’ I think we all believe that, and he will be one of those kids in that mix.”

Born in 2004, Fergusson was among the 20-plus prospects who assembled at Pete Palangio Arena last weekend.

Mike Mackley, Voodoos VP of hockey operations, recruited Fergusson. Due to Fergusson’s size, Mackley did not endorse the forward’s abilities prior to camp.

Instead, Mackley wanted Fergusson’s game to do the talking.

“Fergy is a dynamic offensive player who thinks the game at a high level,” Mackley explained.

“He’s on the small side, but he plays with a lot of jam and is effective in the dirty areas, and can make an impact on the forecheck. His competitiveness and character only add to an impressive package.”

Fergusson, a product of the Central Ontario Wolves AAA program, was all smiles when he was offered a roster spot.