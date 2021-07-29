Voodoos ink Battalion pick

The Powassan Voodoos have added more speed and offence to their roster with the addition of crafty forward Chase MacQueen-Spence, the club announced Thursday.

MacQueen-Spence, a 2021 fourth-round selection of the OHL’s North Bay Battalion, is the first Voodoos player signing after the Voodoos and Battalion reaffirmed their affiliation relationship earlier this summer.

MacQueen-Spence, a five foot nine inch tall, 150 pound London product, who played for the Elgin-Middlesex U16 AAA Chiefs last season, has impressed Voodoos officials who have already watched him skate this summer.

“Joining the Voodoos is a great fit for me in my hockey career, my development and I have heard it is a great organization,” MacQueen-Spence said.

“The team has had a lot of success and I know they play with a lot of speed and skill using a young core drew me to Powassan. I feel I can bring my work ethic and ability to put the puck in the net to the team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice and being part of the community.”

Voodoos GM Chris Dawson says MacQueen-Spence was on the team’s radar after Battalion selection.

“Adam Dennis and I had conversations about MacQueen-Spence very soon after the draft and with Mike Mackley, our VP of Hockey Operations, so familiar with him, it seemed like a very good fit,” Dawson said.

“When we found out how enthusiastic the MacQueen-Spence family felt about playing in Powassan, we knew this was a great restart signing to our affiliation with the Battalion. On top of that, MacQueen-Spence checks off a lot of boxes in terms of the type of player that new coach Marc Lafleur likes – that is a player who competes hard and plays with pace.”

Battalion GM Adam Dennis agrees.

“We are thrilled that Chase and his family has chosen Powassan to play for the upcoming season,” Dennis said.

“Chase is an exciting young player and we look forward to working with Powassan on his development.”

MacQueen-Spence will join a number of Voodoos signed players and hopefuls for the team’s first summer prospects camp this weekend at Pete Palangio Arena.