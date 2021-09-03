Voodoos hit ice for weekend training camp

The Powassan Voodoos are back on the ice ready to begin their first real training camp since September of 2019.

The Voodoos and new head coach Marc Lafleur will be on the ice at the Powassan Sportsplex this weekend for the start of their training camp.

The Voodoos, the regular season champions in 2019-20 before COVID-19 derailed their playoff run and kept the team off the ice in Powassan last season, are expecting a competitive camp which includes more than a dozen players who have already attended OHL camps this past week.

“We will be a young team this year,” noted Chris Dawson, the Voodoos longtime GM.

“It will be competitive. Some of these players played together in an independent tournament down south with some positive results so I am excited to get the full group together this weekend.”

Prior to the opening of camp, the Voodoos announced the signing of Battalion prospect Carson Ricci.

The 2004 birth year defender was a first round selection in the U18 OHL Priority Selection.

Ricci has familiarity with the area and has many relatives living in North Bay.

“As a hockey player, with big aspirations, I am looking forward to starting my junior hockey career with the Powassan Voodoos,” said Ricci.

“I am extremely excited to play for the team, and represent such a great organization. Overall, I can’t wait to play hard not only for the team, but for the fans as-well. Playoff hockey is the best part of the season, so I’m going to do everything I can to get there with the Voodoos. Living away from home will be an experience for me to develop as a person, being submerged in hockey, training, and school, which is a formula that will set me up to succeed. I’m looking forward to training camp as-well as meeting the players, and the coaching staff. Can’t wait to get started!”