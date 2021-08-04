Voodoos finish up successful weekend camp

For the first time in months, the Powassan Voodoos were back on the ice.

Some of the returning players assembled with prospects at Pete Palangio Arena for three ice sessions, along with a dryland session run by Dr. Rob Graham in Powassan and a tour of the Powassan Voodoos dressing room.

More than 20 players assembled at the rink under COVID-19 protocols.

Voodoos general manager Chris Dawson was thrilled to see the camp, which included players from as far away as Calgary.

“It was great to meet our hockey operations group in person for the first time in 2021,” Dawson said.

“I think collectively we were all very impressed with the showing and the level of competition especially after a long layoff for so many.”

Dawson says he was glad to see a good crop of local content, including Battalion 2021 selections Chase Thompson and Kaedyn Long.

Newly signed players Elliott Haigh, Jake Fullerton, Kyle den Ouden also attended and skated with the team for the first time.

The Voodoos will continue to skate in North Bay in August as the team prepares for its season opener, which will take place Sept. 17.