Voodoos defender inks with Generals as regular season approaches
It may only be September but one of the Voodoos standouts at training camp has signed with the OHL team that drafted him.
Ryan O’Dell, a 10th round selection of the Oshawa Generals in 2020, has signed the six-foot-five defender, the OHL club announced earlier this week.
The Stouffville, Ont., product is expected to get into his first pre-season OHL action this weekend with the Gens, while the Voodoos open their season this weekend with a pair of road games.
“We wish Ryan well with the Gens,” stated Voodoos general manager Chris Dawson.
“Riley Pitt came to the Voodoos, signed in 2019 with the Generals and is now a regular on their blueline.”
Marc Lafleur, Voodoos head coach, says O’Dell has exceeded expectations.
“He plays to his strengths since he joined us at camp and he keeps his game simple,” Lafleur noted.
Meantime, the Voodoos, coming off a weekend pre-season sweep of the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners, are preparing to open the season with a Friday visit to Noelville to take on the French River Rapids and then head to Kirkland Lake on Saturday to battle the Gold Miners once again.
The Voodoos edged the Gold Miners 2-1 in overtime last Friday and then went on an offensive onslaught Saturday blasting the Gold Miners 11-2 in Kirkland Lake.
That start propelled the Voodoos to a national ranking of 11th in the pre-season Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings, which were released Tuesday.
“It is a feather in the cap of the Voodoos organization and the hard work done by the hockey operations this summer,” Dawson noted.
“We have had a lot of roster turnover from 2019-20, but I like what coach Marc Lafleur is doing with our young team.”
The Voodoos also bolstered their offence late in training camp with the addition of big forwards James Johnson and Alex Bradshaw.
The two 2004 birth year forwards were released from their respective OHL camps over a week ago.
“We like the size and skill that the two forwards bring to the roster,” said Dawson about the two Ajax, Ont., products.
Johnson, listed at six-foot-three, was the third overall selection in the U18 OHL Priority Selection this spring by the Soo Greyhounds.
Meantime, Bradshaw, listed at six-foot-four, was a 12th round pick of the Erie Otters in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.
“Johnson and Bradshaw have come in late and picked up on the learning very quickly …. Both are learning to use their size to their advantage,” Lafleur said.