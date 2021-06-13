Voodoos busy making moves

The Voodoos made the move for Bugeja after news that 20-year-old goaltender Christian Cicigoi had requested a trade and goalie Owen Wray, a dual citizen, was selected in the first round of the North American Hockey League Draft Junior A by the expansion Amarillo Bulls.

The West Vancouver, B.C. product shined between the pipes for the T-Birds during the COVID-19 shortened season finishing with a 2.37 goals-against average and a stingy .936 save percentage in 13 games in 2020-21. “Powassan’s winning culture was extremely appealing, going into my 20-year-old season I’m ready to do whatever it takes to put my team in the best position to win games consistently and I could tell that the staff in Powassan has the same mentality,” Bugeja stated.

On Friday, the Voodoos acquired 20-year-old goaltender Alex Bugeja from the Soo Thunderbirds for a development fee.

The Powassan Voodoos have been busy this past week making a number of transactions.

“It is rare for any Ontario players to go that high in the NAHL draft, which I’m sure is a thrill for his family, and we wish the best for him in Texas,” said Voodoos GM Chris Dawson about Owen, who was born in Amarillo and whose father, Scott Wray, played professionally there.

“We are working to accommodate Christian, who wants to play out West,” noted Dawson about the Voodoos goal crease which also includes Battalion prospect Wade Monague.

In another transaction, the Voodoos traded 19-year-old local forward Ethan Masson to the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior A Hockey League for a development fee.

The Voodoos are excited to get back onto the ice in North Bay this summer once they are able to do so in July when the rinks are expected to reopen and the provincial restrictions are lifted.

The Voodoos took a leave of absence in 2020-21 as they were unable to compete locally due to the tight COVID-19 restrictions in the region.