The North Bay Battalion will play four preseason games, starting by hosting the Owen Sound Attack at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the Ontario Hockey League club announced Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Battalion will play a home-and-home set with the Ottawa 67’s on Sept. 24-25, opening on the road and concluding at Memorial Gardens with a 4 p.m. start. North Bay is to wrap up its exhibition schedule Oct. 2 at Owen Sound.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Troops to meet Ottawa, Owen Sound in preseason games Back to video

The Troops have played a home-and-home series against Owen Sound in the preseason for the last several years, but the Ottawa games are the first exhibition meetings between the clubs.

No updates have been issued as to whether fans will have access to games in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the league said that training camps can open Thursday, Sept. 2, rather than the previously approved Sept. 4.

The 20 OHL clubs will play a total of 54 preseason games from Sept. 3 through Oct. 3. All will play at least three, and none will play more than six.

The 2021-22 regular season of 68 games per team is set to open with three games on Thursday, Oct. 7, including the Peterborough Petes visiting North Bay at 7 p.m.

Following is the schedule of exhibition games, with home games capitalized:

Exhibition

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. OWEN SOUND 2:00

Friday, Sept. 24 @ Ottawa 7:00

Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. OTTAWA 4:00

Saturday, Oct. 2 @ Owen Sound 2:00