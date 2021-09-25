Troops edge 67s in preseason action

OTTAWA — Kyle Jackson scored the winning goal in the second period and added an assist as the North Bay Battalion edged the Ottawa 67’s 3-2 in an Ontario Hockey League preseason game Friday night.

Alex Christopoulos and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion, which won for the second time in two exhibition outings.

Goaltender Dom DiVincentiis, making his OHL debut, made 23 saves in the North Bay net.

Brady Stonehouse and Vsevolod Gaidamak scored for the losers, while goaltender Max Donoso faced 20 shots for Ottawa, 1-2-0 in preseason play.

The Battalion plays host to Ottawa at 4 p.m. Saturday to complete a home-and-home series. The Ontario government, in keeping with evolving protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, announced Friday that Memorial Gardens capacity has been increased to 50 percent.

While Ottawa dressed a full complement, the Battalion had 17 skaters in uniform, one below the limit. Paul Christopoulos and Jackson, who returned Wednesday and Thursday respectively from National Hockey League camps, saw their first exhibition action.

Ottawa, which pulled Donoso with more than two minutes left, staged a last-ditch flurry, with DiVincentiis forced to deny the home side without benefit of his stick during an extended siege. He finally smothered the puck for a whistle with 1:08 to play, at which point 67’s coach Dave Cameron called a timeout.

Alex Christopoulos found himself alone behind the defence to take an intercepting pass from Josh Currie at the blue line and pitchfork the puck past Donoso at 4:47 of the first period to give the Battalion an early lead.

Defenceman Nelson scored with the man advantage at 7:20, connecting on a screened left-point shot on assists by Jackson and Liam Arnsby, who had to retrieve his stick after making an earlier kick pass. The goal by Nelson, North Bay’s first-overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, was the Troops’ first power-play goal of the preseason.