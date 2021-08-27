It’s clear that the North Bay Battalion opens its Ontario Hockey League training camp Monday. After that, things will have a new and evolving look.

A total of 47 skaters and goaltenders are expected to be in attendance when the club ends its pandemic-produced hiatus with preparations for the 2021-22 season, which is slated to open Oct. 7 after the 2019-20 campaign was ended March 12, 2020, and the whole of last season lost to the global health crisis.

Training camp only part of the puzzle

Veterans, as well as prospects from the 2020 and 2021 OHL Priority Selections, none of whom have made their Battalion debuts, will battle it out for roster spots after registration, medicals and fitness testing Monday.

The first of five intrasquad games, all of which are open to the public at no charge but with a capacity limit of 1,000, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with another at 5 p.m. That schedule will be repeated Wednesday, with the final game at 9 a.m. Thursday before camp breaks at midday.

Under pandemic protocols in place to protect the health of players, staff, media representatives and fans, the eastern side of the arena will be closed to the public, with general admission seating in sections 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. Accessible seating will be limited to locations in the north end and west side.

Arena entry is limited to Gate 2, at the northwest corner off Chippewa Street, with doors opening one hour before each intrasquad game.

All spectators must wear a mask except while seated, submit contact tracing information upon entry and observe physical distancing at all times, including while seated.

Suites and lounges will be closed.

Concession 1 in the main concourse will be open during intrasquad sessions, as will the Battalion retail store. No outside food or beverages will be permitted while alcoholic beverages are served.

The four-game preseason schedule opens Sept. 18 with a visit by the Owen Sound Attack.