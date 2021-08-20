School athletic federation lauds return of championships, festivals

The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) has announced all championships and festivals will return for 2021-22.

A statement on the federation’s website Thursday says the announcement was made by the executive council, in collaboration with its Return To Sports Working Group.

This comes after the Ministry of Education released its Guide to Reopening Schools, which allows for sports in schools this September.

“We’re confident that OFSAA events will be offered in a safe manner for all participants and volunteers, and in keeping with that, we are currently finalizing protocols that will protect the safety of all involved,” the statement from OFSAA president Nick Rowe said.

“School sports play a vital role in education and in the lives of students and teacher-coaches, and we are eager to help make the school experience whole again. Thank you for your patience and support over the past 18 months and for your efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Established in 1948, the not-for-profit OFSAA includes 18 regional school athletic associations across the province.

Tim Lowe, president of Nipissing District Athletics, called the announcement “nothing but great news,” in a statement.

“With OFSAA simply following the Ministry (of Education) guidelines, this decision should pave the way for not just NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics) championships, but also the NDA to get back to business in offering high school sports,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the school boards and the health unit to ensure the safe return to sport for our local student-athletes. OFSAA will be working closely with OPHEA (Ontario Physical and Health Education Association) to ensure that the safety of not only the participants, but coaches and officials are safe at the provincial championships.

“I can only trust that our four local school boards in cooperation with the health unit will make a logical and well thought out decision to allow the NDA to run the inter-school activities that are not only the lifeblood of high school life, but also provide for a lifeline for a better mental health for the student-athletes in our district.”