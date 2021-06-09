Article content

The North Bay Battalion added two left-shot defencemen, Carson Ricci and Jake Fullerton, to its prospect pool in the Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection on Wednesday.

The Battalion tabbed Ricci 10th overall in the first round from the Toronto Junior Canadiens. The 17-year-old Kleinburg, Ont., product stands six-foot-two and weighs 190 pounds.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ricci, Fullerton added to Troops prospect pool Back to video

“Carson is a physical defenceman with good puck skills and a good first pass,” said Battalion general manager Adam Dennis. “He’s put in a lot of work over the last year and earned himself this selection.”

Fullerton, also 17, was taken 31st overall from the North Bay Trappers. With the Trappers minor midgets in 2019-20, he scored three goals and had 12 assists for 15 points in 29 games, while adding two assists in six games with the Trappers midgets.

“Jake is a local player who showed well in his first year of eligibility and was close to being picked last year,” noted Dennis of the five-foot-10 170-pounder.