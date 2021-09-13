The Powassan Voodoos picked two goals apiece from Chase MacQueen-Spence, Cameron Lemcke, Justin Spurrell and Easton Robitaille to help pace their side to an 11-2 triumph over the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in a Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League preseason matchup Saturday at the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

MacQueen-Spence got the Voodoos going offensively two minutes into the contest, but Kirkland Lake did counter with the equalizer, a couple of shifts later, thanks to Dakota Seaman.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Powassan soars past Kirkland Lake Back to video

However, the Voodoos roared back with four tallies before the first frame was complete on a pair of markers from Lemcke along with singles courtesy of Rodion Tatarenko and Spurrell to take a 5-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Gold Miners came out quickly in the middle session and pulled to within three as Spencer Jones connected 53 seconds in.

Answering that though, Alex Bradshaw struck shorthanded for the visitors at 3:46.

They then got late offensive efforts off the sticks of MacQueen-Spence and Spurrell to make it 8-2 after 40 minutes.

Powassan then put the game away in the third as Robitaille put two in the back of the net prior to Owen Ferguson wrapping up the scoring.

Colton Donaldson picked up the victory while splitting the netminding duties with Owen Wray.

Zach Reddy and Nick Alvarez both saw time between the pipes in defeat for Kirkland Lake.

On Friday, the hometown Voodoos rallied late in regulation, then pulled out the win in extra time to give Powassan the decision.

Kirkland Lake opened the scoring 13:35 into the contest on a Dakota Seaman effort.

It stayed 1-0 for the visitors until deep into the third period when Ben Danielsen notched the equalizer, during a late power play, with just under three minutes remaining.

Skating three aside in OT, Little would come up big as he chipped in the game-winner from the top of the crease past Gold Miners’ goalkeeper Nicolas Alverez.

Owen Wray picked up the win in relief for Powassan as he handled all 12 attempts he faced while Alex Bugeja stopped 16 of 17 in 34 minutes of work.

Alverez was solid in the defeat for Kirkland Lake, making 50 saves overall.