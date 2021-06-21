Outwater commits to Battalion

Article content

Owen Outwater has signed a standard player’s agreement, which includes an education package, with the North Bay Battalion, the Ontario Hockey League club announced Monday.

Centre Outwater was the Battalion’s first-round pick, 11th overall, in the OHL Priority Selection conducted via the internet on June 4.

A left shot who turned 16 on Jan. 4, he scored 34 goals and earned 32 assists for 66 points in 37 games in the 2019-20 campaign, the last before the coronavirus pandemic essentially eliminated last season. The six-foot-three, 170-pound resident of Orleans, Ont., was one of five Oakville Rangers U16 members chosen in the first round.

“I couldn’t be more excited about where I ended up,” Outwater said during a weekend visit to the Gateway of the North. “North Bay’s a great place to play, and I’m really excited for the future.”

Battalion general manager Adam Dennis, who said immediately after Outwater was selected that the Battalion had hoped he might still be available in the 11th spot, noted that he was an outstanding interview in the vetting process.