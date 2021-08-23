OHL to require full vaccination at Ontario-based facilities

The Ontario Hockey League will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for those wishing to access the facilities of the province’s 17 teams.

A statement from the OHL says the expanded vaccination policy will become effective Oct. 7, with the commencement of the 2021-22 regular season.

The expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices.

“Those wishing to gain access to OHL facilities of the 17 Ontario-based teams will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility,” the statement from the league says.

“Children under the age of 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will be required to follow all safety protocols.”