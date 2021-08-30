NOJHL expands vaccine requirement to spectators

The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League has announced it will expand its current vaccination policy to all spectators and other attendees at all events, including games and practices.

A statement from the league Monday said the expanded policy will be effective immediately, with the commencement of the 2021-22 exhibition and regular season.

The NOJHL includes the Powassan Voodoos.

“Those wishing to gain access to NOJHL facilities, of the 12-based teams, will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility,” the statement said.

“Children under the age of 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will also be required to follow all safety protocols.”

Last week, the league announced it would require all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ontario Hockey League also is requiring proof of full vaccination for those wishing to access the facilities of the province’s 17 teams.

That expanded vaccination policy will come into effect Oct. 7, with the commencement of the 2021-22 regular season.

The policy covers all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices.