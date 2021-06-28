Bull sets U-21 world record

Bull moved into second place on the world waterski ranking list, with her then pending U-21 world record at the Lake 38 Pro event.

World Champion Manon Costard from France posted a solid score of four buoys at 10.75 m, which meant Bull had to get around ball four on her run and get outside five ball to secure the win. She did just that with a safety turn at five ball to take home the victory.

The record was reviewed by an International Waterski Federation panel of judges. Seeded first in the final round, Bull was last off the dock – unfamiliar territory for her in an open women’s event.

Bull finished in first place in the qualifying round with a top score of two buoys at 10.25 m (41 off), which broke her current U-21 world record.

Her father, Dave Bull, confirmed in an email that she set the record at the Lake 38 Pro event June 5 in Tallahassee, Fla., where she also took home the tour stop victory.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This past weekend, Bull skied in a record-capable scoring tournament Saturday at Jack Travers Ski School, which is her home training site near Orlando, Fla. It also is the site of the upcoming World Waterski Championships this October.

In both rounds she was able to get through the 39.5 off pass or 10.75 m rope line, scoring 0.5 buoys at 10.25 m (41 off) in Round 1 and two buoys at 10.25 m in Round 2.

Her second round score tied her then pending world record score from the Lake 38 Pro tournament. The score also was submitted to the International Waterski Federation panel of judges for approval just in case her first score was not approved.

On Memorial Day weekend, she captured her first U.S.A. Masters Waterski title defeating Costard and former World Champion Whitney McClintock who skis for Canada but resides in Florida.

In the final round, Bull was the only woman to complete the 11.25 m line (38 off) and ran two buoys at 10.75 m (39.5 off) to secure the victory.

The Masters, held annually at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., is known as the most prestigious waterski tournament in the world as only the top eight women in the world are invited to compete through a series of qualifying events.

The next series of events is in Europe, but Bull is likely to pass on those due to the pandemic situation and try to rest for a bit, then begin to prepare for a busy schedule in late summer and fall.

There are a few more Pro Stops in the U.S.A. in the late summer, as well as U-21 and Open World Championships in August and October, respectively.

It promises to be a tough schedule as she will return to the University of Louisiana in August for her final semester of mechanical engineering and also have to ski some collegiate tournaments, including collegiate nationals where she is two-time defending champion.

On the web: masterswaterski.com