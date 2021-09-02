Battalion wraps up training camp
Team announces signing of Podolioukh, fourth-round pick in 2020
A total of 25 skaters and goaltenders attending the North Bay Battalion’s Ontario Hockey League training camp remained in the running for roster spots after the camp ended Thursday.
They are made up of three goaltenders, in Joe Vrbetic, Reece Proulx and Dom DiVincentiis, eight defencemen and 14 forwards.
The rearguards are veterans Simon Rose, Paul Christopoulos, James Mayotte and Ty Hollett and newcomers Tnias Mathurin, Cam Gauvreau, Wyatt Kennedy and Ty Nelson, the first overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.
The forwards number veterans Brandon Coe, Mitchell Russell, Kyle Jackson, Liam Arnsby, Alex Christopoulos, Josh Currie, David Campbell and Christian Stevens as well as first-year prospects Dalyn Wakely, Nic Sima, Owen Van Steensel, Anthony Romani, Michael Podolioukh and Owen Outwater, the Battalion’s first-rounder in June.
Three more skaters who didn’t attend the camp figure to make the final roster, in veteran defenceman Avery Winslow and Russian imports Matvey Petrov, a forward, and Alexander Lukin, a blueliner. Winslow is at home in St. Pete Beach, Fla., while Petrov and Lukin have yet to travel to Canada.
The Battalion announced the signing of Podolioukh to a standard player’s agreement, including an education package. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens minor midgets.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Podolioukh, a Toronto resident who stands six-foot-one and weighs 188 pounds, played last season with the Borlange HF J18 club in Sweden. The covid crisis cost the OHL its 2020-21 campaign, meaning a double cohort of rookies will debut when the season opens Oct. 7.
Sima led camp scorers with four goals, while Coe, Jackson, Wakely and Dawson Hettiarachchi each had three.
In the last of five intrasquad games, Scott Wray’s Team White defeated fellow assistant Bill Houlder’s Team Green 3-2 Thursday as winning goaltender Vrbetic and DiVincentiis both played all three 15-minute periods. Green posted a 3-2 won-lost record over three days.
“As a staff, we walked away from training camp impressed with the level of fitness and the readiness to play after a long layoff,” said general manager Adam Dennis.
“It was evident from the start of camp that our players took advantage of the extended time away from the ice and had made impressive gains in the weight room. With a few key players yet to arrive, the optimism is very high after this week.
“Our coaching staff is looking forward to working with this group to prepare for opening night.”
The Battalion plays its first of four exhibition games when the Owen Sound Attack visits Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 18. Game time is 2 p.m.
GAME RECAP
Rose’s third-period goal snapped a tie to give White its second victory.
Lineups
White: Joe Vrbetic, Owen Wray, James Mayotte, Erik MacNiel, Cam Gauvreau, Simon Rose, Liam Arnsby, Devon Savignac, Chase MacQueen-Spence, Anthony Romani, Christian Stevens, Kevin Henstock, Brandon Coe, Michael Podolioukh.
Green: Reece Proulx, Dom DiVincentiis, Paul Christopoulos, Tnias Mathurin, Ty Hollett, Alex Little, Ty Nelson, Dawson Hettiarachchi, Dalyn Wakely, Owen Van Steensel, Brett Richardson, Owen Outwater, Alex Christopoulos, Kyle Jackson, Nic Sima.
White goals: Arnsby, Savignac, Rose.
Green goals: Outwater, Hettiarachchi.