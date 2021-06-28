Battalion to face Petes in home opener

Article content

The North Bay Battalion will open the home portion of its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 against the Peterborough Petes, the Ontario Hockey League club announced Monday.

The OHL returns to play for the first time since the 2019-20 schedule was suspended March 12, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of the season was then cancelled, as were the playoffs. The loss of the 2020-21 season followed.

The Battalion home opener is one of three games scheduled that day, the others being the Niagara IceDogs at the Barrie Colts and the Sarnia Sting at the Windsor Spitfires, both at 7:30 p.m.

The full league schedule is to be released Tuesday.

The announcement came as the Battalion prepared for the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, to be conducted via the internet starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Troops hold the 30th pick in the first round of the two-round process, as well as the 93rd overall choice.