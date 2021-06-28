Battalion to face Petes in home opener
Article content
The North Bay Battalion will open the home portion of its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 against the Peterborough Petes, the Ontario Hockey League club announced Monday.
The OHL returns to play for the first time since the 2019-20 schedule was suspended March 12, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Battalion to face Petes in home opener Back to video
The rest of the season was then cancelled, as were the playoffs. The loss of the 2020-21 season followed.
The Battalion home opener is one of three games scheduled that day, the others being the Niagara IceDogs at the Barrie Colts and the Sarnia Sting at the Windsor Spitfires, both at 7:30 p.m.
The full league schedule is to be released Tuesday.
The announcement came as the Battalion prepared for the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, to be conducted via the internet starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Troops hold the 30th pick in the first round of the two-round process, as well as the 93rd overall choice.
Advertisement
Article content
The OHL order of selection in the first round is the reverse of the lottery-generated opening-round order for the league’s Priority Selection held June 4-5.
For this year, the CHL Import Draft will follow a snake format, with the selection order reversed in the second round.
The Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has the No. 1 pick, followed by the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, which conducted a lottery to determine its order.
The three member leagues of the CHL rotate the order of priority from year to year.
North Bay selected Russian right winger Matvey Petrov with the first overall pick last year.
The Battalion’s most recent game was an 8-0 home-ice loss to the Ottawa 67’s on March 8, 2020.
Until this year, the latest start to a season in Battalion history occurred Sept. 26, 2014, when North Bay lost 5-4 in overtime to the visiting Barrie Colts.
The latest home opener was the Battalion’s first at Memorial Gardens, a 2-1 loss to Peterborough on Oct. 11, 2013, after 15 seasons based in Brampton.