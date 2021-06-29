Battalion release regular season schedule
The Ontario Hockey League, and the North Bay Battalion, will return to action when the puck drops on the 2021-22 regular season on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Battalion opens its schedule at 7 p.m. at home against the Peterborough Petes before hitting the road to face the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds the next night.
In what’s hoped to be a post-pandemic season after the loss of the 2020-21 campaign, the Battalion plays 34 home games, comprising 15 Thursdays, 13 Sundays, four Fridays, one Monday and one Wednesday, in line with an unprecedented scheduling format for the coming season alone, which starts and ends two weeks later than is customary.
Within the Central Division, North Bay faces the Sudbury Wolves 12 times, the Barrie Colts and Mississauga Steelheads 10 times apiece and the Niagara IceDogs on eight occasions, all divided evenly home and away.
The Battalion plays East Division clubs four times each, except for the Ottawa 67’s, who provide the opposition six times, again all split evenly home and away.
With some exceptions, clubs play exclusively within their own conference. The Battalion, part of the Eastern Conference, meets Sault Ste. Marie of the Western Conference six times, including three games at Memorial Gardens.
The Troops host their traditional Thanksgiving Monday game on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m., with Sudbury the visitors, and the Battalion entertains the Oshawa Generals in a 1 p.m. start on Friday, Dec. 31, in its New Year’s Eve game.
Home games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday start at 7 p.m., while Sunday home games begin at 2 p.m., with exceptions being the New Year’s Eve game and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.
Until this year, the latest season start in franchise history was Sept. 26, 2014, when North Bay lost 5-4 in overtime to visiting Barrie. The latest home opener was the Battalion’s first at Memorial Gardens, a 2-1 loss to Peterborough on Oct. 11, 2013, after 15 seasons based in Brampton.
The schedule ends April 3 when Barrie visits the Gateway of the North. The latest finish to this point was March 24, 2000, when the Battalion and Kitchener Rangers tied 3-3 at Brampton. The latest end for the Troops since relocation in 2013 was March 20, 2016, in a 3-2 home-ice loss via shootout to Barrie.
BATTALION BULLETS
- The Battalion’s busiest month is February, which features 12 games. The Troops play 11 games in each of October, November, January and March, 10 in December and two in April.
- The Battalion plays a season-high six consecutive road games Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.
- The longest stretch of home games is five, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10.
- The Battalion has an unprecedented eight home-and-home sets, including three with Barrie, all opening on the road. The dates are Dec. 11-12, Jan. 15-16 and April 2-3. There are three home-and-homes with Sudbury, Nov. 12-14 starting on the road, Feb. 13-16 opening at North Bay and Feb. 27 to March 3, starting at Sudbury. Other home-and-home engagements are with Oshawa, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and with Mississauga, Jan. 27-28 starting at Memorial Gardens.
- The Troops have consecutive dates at home against Sudbury Jan. 20-23 and against Sault Ste. Marie Feb. 3-4, as well as consecutive dates at Sudbury March 11-13.
- The Battalion’s first three road games are at Sault Ste. Marie, made up of an Oct. 8 visit and back-to-back games Oct. 22-23.
- The Kingston Frontenacs visit North Bay on Feb. 6 for the first of three games to be telecast on YourTV’s Hockey Day in the OHL.
- The exhibition schedule has yet to be announced.
Following is the complete schedule of regular-season games, with home games capitalized:
Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. PETERBOROUGH 7:00
Friday, Oct. 8 @ Sault Ste. Marie 7:07
Monday, Oct. 11 vs. SUDBURY 2:00
Friday, Oct. 15 vs. MISSISSAUGA 7:00
Sunday, Oct. 17 vs. BARRIE 2:00
Thursday, Oct. 21 vs. HAMILTON 7:00
Friday, Oct. 22 @ Sault Ste. Marie 7:07
Saturday, Oct. 23 @ Sault Ste. Marie 7:07
Thursday, Oct. 28 vs. OSHAWA 7:00
Saturday, Oct. 30 @ Barrie 7:30
Sunday, Oct. 31 @ Sudbury 2:05
Thursday, Nov. 4 @ Peterborough 7:05
Friday, Nov. 5 @ Kingston 7:00
Sunday, Nov. 7 @ Ottawa 2:00
Friday, Nov. 12 @ Sudbury 7:05
Sunday, Nov. 14 vs. SUDBURY 2:00
Thursday, Nov. 18 vs. OTTAWA 2:00
Friday, Nov. 19 @ Oshawa 7:35
Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. NIAGARA 2:00
Thursday, Nov. 25 @ Peterborough 7:05
Friday, Nov. 26 @ Kingston 7:00
Saturday, Nov. 27 @ Ottawa 2:00
Friday, Dec. 3 @ Hamilton 7:00
Saturday, Dec. 4 @ Niagara 7:00
Thursday, Dec. 9 vs. SAULT STE. MARIE 7:00
Saturday, Dec. 11 @ Barrie 7:30
Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. BARRIE 2:00
Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. NIAGARA 7:00
Friday, Dec. 17 @ Mississauga 7:00
Saturday, Dec. 18 @ Niagara 7:00
Wednesday, Dec. 29 @ Mississauga 7:00
Friday, Dec. 31 vs. OSHAWA 1:00
Saturday, Jan. 1 @ Oshawa 2:05
Thursday, Jan. 6 vs. MISSISSAUGA 7:00
Saturday, Jan. 8 @ Barrie 7:30
Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. MISSISSAUGA 7:00
Saturday, Jan. 15 @ Barrie 7:30
Sunday, Jan. 16 vs. BARRIE 2:00
Thursday, Jan. 20 vs. SUDBURY 7:00
Sunday, Jan. 23 vs. SUDBURY 2:00
Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. MISSISSAUGA 7:00
Friday, Jan. 28 @ Mississauga 7:00
Sunday, Jan. 30 vs. OTTAWA 2:00
Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. SAULT STE. MARIE 7:00
Friday, Feb. 4 vs. SAULT STE. MARIE 7:00
Sunday, Feb. 6 vs. KINGSTON 1:00
Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. NIAGARA 7:00
Friday, Feb. 11 @ Mississauga 7:00
Sunday, Feb. 13 vs. SUDBURY 2:00
Wednesday, Feb. 16 @ Sudbury 7:05
Friday, Feb. 18 vs. PETERBOROUGH 7:00
Sunday, Feb. 20 @ Ottawa 2:00
Thursday, Feb. 24 @ Niagara 7:00
Friday, Feb. 25 @ Hamilton 7:00
Sunday, Feb. 27 @ Sudbury 2:05
Thursday, March 3 vs. SUDBURY 7:00
Sunday, March 6 vs. KINGSTON 2:00
Wednesday, March 9 vs. OTTAWA 7:00
Friday, March 11 @ Sudbury 7:05
Sunday, March 13 @ Sudbury 2:05
Thursday, March 17 vs. MISSISSAUGA 7:00
Sunday, March 20 vs. BARRIE 2:00
Thursday, March 24 vs. HAMILTON 7:00
Saturday, March 26 @ Niagara 7:00
Sunday, March 27 @ Mississauga 2:00
Thursday, March 31 vs. NIAGARA 7:00
Saturday, April 2 @ Barrie 7:30
Sunday, April 3 vs. BARRIE 2:00