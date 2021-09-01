Battalion makes first cuts at training camp

The first cuts from the North Bay Battalion’s training camp came Wednesday, trimming the number of attendees contending for spots to 34.

Two goaltenders and 10 skaters were released after the first of two intrasquad games scheduled for the third day of the Ontario Hockey League club’s four-day camp at Memorial Gardens.

Goaltenders Kolton Bourret and Charlie Robertson, both 16, left the camp, as did six forwards and four defencemen, including six 2005-born prospects chosen in the OHL Priority Selection in June.

Among those released was forward Kyan Haldenby, who fell ill after the first scrimmage Tuesday. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2020 Priority Selection from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens minor midgets.

The third of a total of five intrasquad games saw Team Green, coached by assistant Bill Houlder, edge Scott Wray’s Team White 2-1 as Dom DiVincentiis of Green and Joe Vrbetic of White staged a goaltending duel over three 20-minute periods.

It was a second win for Green, which prevailed 5-3 in the opener Tuesday before White responded later in the day with a 5-2 decision.

Sitting out the game after taking part in a practice session were forwards Brandon Coe, Mitchell Russell and Josh Currie and defenceman Tnias Mathurin. They shared the ice with former Battalion right winger Justin Brazeau, who’s skating with the club before heading back to the professional ranks. He played last season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Another intrasquad meeting was scheduled Wednesday evening, with the last at 10 a.m. Thursday before the camp ends. Admission is free, with doors opening one hour before puck drop.