You can bank on this

I wish to reminisce re the first covid-19 wave circa April 2020: I received my monthly statement from my banking institution – a credit union in Toronto. This time period was when debit transactions were encouraged by retailers and cash purchases were frowned upon.
This institution, in its apparent wisdom, thought it would capitalize upon this aspect and decided to bill a new service charge of $1 for each debit transaction. This was a form of negative billing at its finest. Personally, I was deducted over $30 for this new service charge over a monthly period.
You, the reader, can imagine the backlash created by this single action and the uproar that ensued from their thousands of loyal customers. The following month, the service charge was rescinded and was never re-instated.
This was a phenomenal (remarkable) decision on behalf of the credit union and a lesson learned under the threat of account closures and loyal customers taking their banking needs elsewhere. When you are spitting into the wind, you are going to wear it was the lesson learned.
Fast forward to April 2021 and the third covid-19 wave: my cynosure, as in, centre of attraction was two new service charges totaling $9.20 monthly from a major bank on my alternate local account.
These service charges speak of collusion (arrangement in secret) as far as the big four major banks are concerned. Unless the customer has a monthly balance of more than a set amount, i.e. $3,000, the customer is deducted the aforementioned service charges. Their loyal customers are currently suffering from ‘withdrawals.’
The big four, if you will, are now the epitome of “we are all in this together.” Negative billing is bereft of good judgement from a customer relation perspective and must be challenged.
Apparently, the major bank bean counters have been watching too many reruns of “How to Steal a Million(s)” on a monthly basis. The term collaborate, as in, work with one another, should be their focus as opposed to collusion.
My banking needs will remain with the credit union only. My local account will slowly deplete to a balance of nil (thanks to the new service charges) as no new deposits will be forthcoming on my part as an act of protest.
Shame on the major banks for this anathema during these times of job losses and business foreclosures. May the banks be reminded that they will pay a high price for our money, too high a price.
You can bank on it.
J.D.McNamara,
New Liskeard,