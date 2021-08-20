Canada’s war in Afghanistan cost the Canadian people at least $18 billion, with more than 40,000 members of the Canadian Forces serving between those yellow-ribbon years of 2001 and 2014.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Battles were fought and blood was spilled – 158 Canadian soldiers died during the Afghanistan mission. Thousands of other veterans of the war were wounded, physically and psychologically, leading to additional deaths courtesy PTSD and suicide.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What did our Afghanistan venture accomplish? Back to video

It is now 2021. As I write this, the Taliban have retaken Kandahar, the city and the province. This is an area of the war-torn country familiar to many Canadian vets who were deployed there. Meanwhile, Canadian special forces have been dispatched to help remove our embassy people.

Looking through my files, I find my first letter to The Nugget concerning the War in Afghanistan was written in 2006, the last one in 2012, with some nine related missives in between. All say essentially the same thing: The War in Afghanistan is a colossal waste of lives and money, and we can’t defeat a fanatical enemy across the globe who is willing to kill themselves in order to destroy us.

The responses to my letters are equally intriguing, the most amusing a letter being published under the title “Support our troops, don’t question what they do” (2008).

And now – right on cue – Afghanistan has become the Vietnam of the 21st century. Another conflict in which the enemy is driven from the country after losing a brutal war of attrition. Most galling is the fact it all could have been avoided. Perhaps the next time the Americans attempt to drag us into one of their conflicts we have absolutely nothing to do with we will think twice.