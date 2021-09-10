WALTERS: Paths we might choose

You know, I wrote a book called The Paths We Choose a while back. But this isn’t about the book itself. This is about finding the direction in life that we all think is necessary to find.

When I was young, everything and every day was loaded with uncertainties.

The biggest reason that I couldn’t see where I was headed was caused by being scared. Scared of making mistakes, scared of things not working out, but most of all scared of taking a direction, and it not work out.

Reminds me one time when my dad and I were chatting about things in life. He said: “George, I am not one to tell you how to run your life, as I have made a lot of mistakes myself.

“You have to remember, that if you choose a path it doesn’t mean you’re committed to that path forever. Not by a long shot.

“If some things you do don’t work out, it’s not a big deal, as now you know you need to start over and do something different.

“You’re young, and living through the difficult things in life is what will make you the man you’re wanting to be.

“Reason being, the wisdom you gained from those mistakes makes you stronger and mentally more capable of not making similar mistakes later on.”

I never forgot that chat we had, even though at the time I didn’t honestly understand what his point was.

Today I know, and let me tell you I have made a huge pile of mistakes over the years.

But every one, be it good or bad, I found out one thing. Something valuable came out of them which helped me to get to where I am today.

And right now in life I am doing pretty darn good.

I kind of think that the main thing in finding the right path in life is to do whatever makes you happy. And to do that I am inclined to believe, that a person has to stop overthinking things.