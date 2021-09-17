WALTERS: Life really is a bowl of cherries

You know, for a good number of years, my lovely wife and I farmed in southern Ontario. It was a fruit farm with all the extras.

Meaning vegetables of all kinds.

It was a good life for a while, picking up where my dad left off. But then things started to change when government regulations entered into the picture.

So many that it was almost impossible for a small farmer to succeed.

But that is not what I want to chat about here today. What I want to chat about is cherries.

Yep, cherries, them sweet tasty little morsels that when you eat one keeps you wanting more.

That old saying, “I Bet You Can’t Eat Just One,” is so true.

My wife and I grew a few different varieties which consisted of hedelfingen, vista, viva, vega, vogue, viscount and van and the bing varieties.

The bing in the sweet cherry department was our biggest seller, the reason being they were the largest, and in my eyes the tastiest.

Most of our fruit we sold at different farmers’ markets throughout the North.

Today, they still call them farmers’ markets, but truth be told there aren’t many farmers’ markets that sell produce.

What they sell is everything but.

Yes, things have sure changed over the years, and not all is for the best.

Moving along, there is one other cherry that in my mind has more health-related benefits than all the others put together.

What would that be? Glad you asked, as the cherry I am talking about is the Montmorency.

The Montmorency is a sour cherry. Not so sour that it deters a person from eating them right off the tree, as they do have a touch of sweetness.

I loved them, especially on a hot day, as I found that eating just a handful quenched my thirst and brought on energy that I didn’t know I had.