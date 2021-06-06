





Things should be built to last

Article content Why is it that things these days aren’t built to last or are not being built to be functional? Recently it became apparent that something as simple as a valve on a splash pad device held up the opening of the splash pad and needed replacement after only being used for about a month last year. Built to last? I don’t think so, or someone wasn’t taught the proper way to winterize something containing water. Which was it? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Things should be built to last Back to video Another item that wasn’t built to last or built to be functional is our 10-year-old hospital that was built as a solution to close down three others. I’ve spent a lot of time there over the last three months and have yet to meet an employee or patient that likes the layout or functionality of this structure. Nobody likes to walk a kilometre to get to work from the parking lot, let alone navigating around the halls to get where you need to go. When you walk down the corridor/street from the main entrance, one comes across a major construction project underway. Why? The building is only 10 years old. Was it not built to last longer than 10 years?

Article content When the genius architect designed this building, was he more interested in his percentage fee for his over-the-top design, or was he more interested in how inconvenient he could make it for patients and staff alike? He wasn’t building something functional. Anyone who may require to have their breathing ability assessed must walk to the furthest point from any public entrance of the hospital to get to this department. Either that, or get one of the extremely fit porters to wheel you around to where you need to go. I wouldn’t be able to keep up with their footsteps of a day. I tip my hat to them. Why is there so much wasted space in this monstrosity of a building? Why are there so many courtyards, which are never accessed, occupying space that could have been used for other departmental services and making a smaller footprint of this building on our world? I could go on and on about this albatross, but alas, it’s too late to do anything about it. We will continue to pay the piper till eternity for the mistakes of a few. The one thing we can do is learn from these mistakes before we breathe more life into an arena/twin pad/community centre dream that will end up with a ridiculous price tag when complete. Will it be functional? Nope. Will it look beautiful? Only in the eyes of the architect cashing his/her cheque, and a council being lead down the garden path. My bet is that the cost of ice time, if charged out accordingly, will be out of reach of most organizations wanting to use the facility and they will end up continuing to rent ice out of town at a much cheaper rate.

Article content Let’s get realistic and nip this project in the bud and start from scratch and erect two simple steel buildings built to house two ice surfaces at half the financial burden. You can add a building in between them to house the dressing rooms and ice plant on the same level without the subterranean nightmare of mold that happened at the Pete Palangio arena and maybe, just maybe, Vic and his buddies in Toronto can scrape up some extra cash to help pay for it. Will it be an architect’s dream? Nope. Will it be functional? Damn right! We can’t afford to pay for this on our own regardless of what our mayor says! We cannot service this kind of debt post Covid! Murray Cooper North Bay, On

