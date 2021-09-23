Article content

I am the founder of the Pro-Choice Collective of Northern Ontario and I am also someone who has had to make the decision to access abortion services in our community. To say that I am deeply upset and discouraged to read such an offensive, uninformed, false article is an understatement. Ms. Connell’s article was fraught with misinformation regarding what she perceives as the “reality” of abortion.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The true reality of abortion Back to video

When we talk about abortion stories, it is crucial to remember that we must not speak for those who have made that decision, as each person comes to that decision based on a multitude of circumstances that we aren’t always privy to and nor should we be.

For Ms. Connell to generalize that individuals accessing abortion services are unaware of the “truth” is rooted in patriarchal notions of who holds the right to one’s body and one’s mind. Many people, including myself, didn’t share the feeling of a “life full of … regret” and to attempt to smear this information in hopes of forcing your opinions, beliefs, and generalizations onto others, specifically younger people, is cowardice and uninformed.

To suggest that she and her organization are attempting to expose the “Great Lie” by holding these “presentations” is absurd. In failing to recognize the potential emotional turmoil, traumatization, or re-traumatization they may cause for those who are exposed to these campaigns, her argument collapses upon itself.

She argues she wants to save a “defenseless developing child” yet has no problem causing harm to defenseless developing children who are attending school. Not to mention that as of 2011 (one of the most recent studies) the majority of people accessing abortion services are between 20 and 24 years of age, making it more difficult to understand why it would be pertinent to broadcast medical images (which have not been deemed accurate, at that) to children who are not their target demographic.