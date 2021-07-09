The tracks of my tears
Article content
Canada, the true north strong and free.
Advertisement
Article content
There is no free north for the 30 per cent of Canada’s jail population that is of First Nations origin. This is six times their proportion in the general population.
The tracks of my tears Back to video
The nature of their trauma has been multi-generational; parents transmit their wounds and dysfunctions onto their children. Barring some healing, violence, illness and addictions follow. Very little in our culture encourages healing and there is much to inhibit it.
Many of us, as citizens, are now facing the realities of the residential school system that existed for most of the 20th century and claimed the lives of thousands of children. They were set apart right from the start if you will.
To date; 215 unmarked graves near Kamloops, 751 near Regina and 184 near Cranbrook and the list will go on. To quote the Grand Chief First Nations Alberta, “I know everybody is hurting and the whole nation is in an uproar. But you know, for us, the Truth is coming out.”
In a recent survey, two-thirds of Canadians owned that they knew little or nothing about residential schools. I, for one, am in that category. This is not individual ill will, deliberate unawareness nor bigotry but systematic and structural denial on a vast scale.
The truth being, any Colonial system must continue to obscure the history of the indigenous nations whose people it abused or murdered and whose culture it nearly extirpated. Thus, the litany of broken promises by politicians of all hues to our First Nations. The majority under the Liberal watch.
Advertisement
Article content
The TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) determined in 2015 that more than 3,200 Indigenous children died while attending residential schools. The general practice was, “not to send the bodies of students, who died at the schools, to their home communities. Many students never returned and were lost to their families. Their parents were often uninformed of their sickness and death. They were buried away from their families in long neglected graves.” What a travesty dear reader.
It should be noted that back in 2005, the federal government hired investigative firms to track down whatever abusers were still alive from the residential school debacle. Hold on to your socks!
By 2013, the firms had located 5,300 people who stood accused of physically, psychologically or sexually abusing students. The question remains, “Where were the prosecutions of these individuals? To this date, none has appeared before the courts. All this abuse was in the name of assimilation, as in, absorb into the system – the ‘white’ system. What an injustice that continues to unfold – where is the federal attorney general and why no action after seven years of identifying these perpetrators? These perpetrators may be old but age offers no forgiveness of the past. The motto must be “As ye sow, so shall ye reap.”
As of 2016, the Indian Residential School Secretariat had compensated 33,712 residential school survivors for sexual and physical abuse. Thousands more cases were still awaiting review. What a disgrace to the First Nations of Canada and what a dark blight on Canadian history.
I end with this: may your spirits rest in peace little ones and may you forever be in the arms of Manitou. The tracks of my tears….
J.D.McNamara
New Liskeard