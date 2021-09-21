Reality of abortion
I am the coordinator of Show the Truth Canada and one of the women who displayed the reality of abortion on public property at Chippewa High school last week. This letter is in response to the article written by Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles, in the North Bay Nugget Sept. 15.
Most young people do not know the truth of abortion. Society has convinced them that abortion is a simple procedure, a way to solve a problem by removing a blob of tissue from their womb and getting on with their lives. It is really cruel to deceive young people this way, especially those young women who, faced with an unplanned pregnancy, choose abortion and in many cases, a life full of complications and regret when they discover after the fact that their abortion involved the violent destruction of their child.
Show the Truth Canada presents the truth through visual imagery. We hope that faced with the truth, some may make a better choice and that those who see the truth and still choose abortion will at the very least have a better idea of what abortion is, what it will do to them and to their child. Our presentations are shocking, not because of their graphic nature; our youth see much worse on a regular basis. The images are shocking because they expose the Great Lie that abortion is a simple procedure, and the Great Denial of the humanity of the preborn child.
We have been doing presentations for youth outside high schools and junior high schools for decades. The subject of rape always surfaces, even though it accounts for less than one per cent of all abortions. This includes incest rape and statutory rape. Because this issue is used most often to justify abortion, we have a well informed, compassionate and caring response to the question of rape.
We believe that abortion after rape is not a solution to be offered to a pregnant woman. She has been traumatized by the rape and is the victim. An abortion further traumatizes her. The abortion requires her to victimize a defenseless developing child who, though unplanned, though unwanted, is her child as well as the child of the rapist.
Many women can learn to live with the rape, but few can live with the knowledge that they were forced to become party to the killing of the human life that resulted from that rape. Put simply, we are pro-woman and prolife. Abortion kills the child and harms the woman. There are other options, and statistically speaking, those who choose to place the child of rape for adoption seem to fare better than those who have an abortion or keep the child.
Explaining this to someone who is angry or upset, or not really interested in hearing our position on rape often leads to misunderstanding and misinterpretation, which appears to be the case in the aforementioned article.
If interested go to Facebook: Show the Truth, Canada and YouTube: Show the Truth of Abortion Canada
Rosemary Connell
Kawartha Lakes, Ont.