





Share this Story: Price pressures expected to continue

Price pressures expected to continue

Article content Last week, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI), representing a basket of consumer goods and services, was released for the month of April. The update suggests prices rose by 4.2 per cent versus the year ago period, well ahead of estimates and the highest increase in year over year price gains since 2008. Excluding food and energy, which can be more volatile, the so-called “core CPI” rose by 3.0 per cent, still well above expectations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Price pressures expected to continue Back to video There’s reason to believe these price pressures will continue, at least over the next few months. We are still lapping the year-ago period where economies were nearly shut and inflation was particularly weak. These so called “base effects” will continue to distort the year-over-year comparisons for a little while longer. Supply chain issues present another dynamic that has the potential to exacerbate pressures over the intermediate term. This is particularly true with semiconductors that are nowadays used in everything from microwaves to computers, mobile phones, cars and watches.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The “chip” industry has been struggling to meet high demand from the manufacturers of these products, and prices have been on the rise as a result. Commodity prices have been increasing too, and there’s reason to believe that trend may continue given a strong housing market, the accelerating electrification of cars, and increasing drive to alternative energy production, among other trends, which is spurring demand for everything from lumber, to copper, and other base metals. The key question is whether the pressures above will prove to be short lived, or more durable and sustainable in nature. The distortions caused by the onset of the pandemic last year should inevitably fade. Even the supply chain challenges may subside over the next year or two as more manufacturing capacity comes online. The same can be said for the supply of some commodities, as producers may inevitably raise production and expand capacity to take advantage of higher prices, as they often do. On the employment front, job openings have risen and some businesses have reported difficulties filling roles. But that may also be distorted to some extent by government aid that has left some unemployed workers less incentivized to hurry back to the job market. The U.S. economy is still a year, if not more, away from reaching full employment. It is only at that point that we would expect to see the potential for durable wage pressures to surface. In other words, the employment picture does not yet appear to be a meaningful driver of pricing pressures.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Overall, the inflation that investors were anticipating appears to have arrived. Expect the next few months to be noisy, but the bigger test will come later in the year when the year-over-year comparisons should be less distorted and some of the supply chain issues may be less pronounced. The market is not convinced that longer-term inflation is upon us, but it does acknowledge that the combination of extraordinary fiscal stimulus and extremely accommodative monetary policy could eventually foster such an environment. It is something that must be monitored as we move through the rest of the year! Mike Candeloro, vice-president, portfolio manager and wealth adviser with RBC Dominion Securities and the head of The Mike Candeloro Wealth Management Group, supplied this article. RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada are separate corporate entities, which are affiliated. Member CIPF. Mike can be reached at www.michaelcandeloro.com.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay