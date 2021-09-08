LETTER: Vaccine passports only course available to achieve some normalcy
I write in regards to the letter to the editor, ‘Vaccine passports make no sense.’
I would be very interested in the data written by any infection disease specialist, immunologist, virologist, epidemiologist or microbiologist stating they are 100 per cent certain that vaccinations make you non-contagious for COVID-19 and all variants.
It appears to me that COVID-19 started off as a virus, but after months of conspiracy theories has turned into an IQ test.
Being vaccinated by any of our COVID-19 vaccines is to help prevent and minimize the complications that are attributed to the coronavirus and its variants. Vaccines for COVID-19 do not eradicate a recipient from ever developing COVID-19, but assists by attempting to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus, and lessens, diminishes and reduces the long term complications which can arise from COVID-19.
COVID-19 is highly transmissible and is spread through droplets from coughs, sneezes or breathing. The droplets may land on another person, or on an item such as a door handle.
If someone else touches the handle, the virus may pass on to them if they touch their mouth, nose or eyes.
Once inside the body, coronaviruses mostly affect the respiratory system, including the nose and lungs. However, some viruses, and the immune reaction they trigger, can have a much wider impact, as seen with our most vulnerable population.
Vaccines have been known to our youngest and most susceptible for years to prevent many childhood diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. Complications such as deafness, damage to the heart muscle, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, paralysis and kidney failure can be attributed to virus infections. Therefore, vaccines are given to decrease these disease processes and their complications, so everyone may develop normally with very few lifelong difficulties, preventing soaring health-care costs.
Citizens need to realize in 2021, a Commonwealth Fund report ranked the performance of our health-care system as 10 out of 11, among high income countries, based on factors such as access to care, the care process, administrative efficiency, and health-care outcomes and equity.
Our health care is on life-support because it is sick and all I hear are the words, “My Constitutional Rights,” “Freedom and Liberties.”
Mind blowing, especially when science and knowledge has demonstrated for years that vaccines are our best objective when preventing viral disease processes from occurring, which directly decreases health-care costs.
The purpose of our COVID-19 vaccines is to proactively protect and prevent citizens from becoming extremely sick with potential lifelong difficulties, consequently preventing hospitalizations and/or ICU admissions, which are an extremely high cost to the health-care system, versus the cost of a citizen being able to quarantine at home with a cough, fever and fatigue if one contracts COVID-19 because they have been immunized with a coronavirus vaccine.
Citizens who continue NOT to be vaccinated significantly expose themselves and are able to transmit COVID-19 to others, playing a game of Russian Roulette with our unimmunized children and vulnerable community members. This reckless behaviour only allows and permits more and more variants to develop, expand and broaden establishing worse variants. These variants have already created a ripple effect and wreaked havoc not only with our health-care establishment, with long delays in surgery, consultations and cancer treatments, but a direct blow to our economy, heightened unemployment, loss of businesses, increased educational deficiencies and inequities, influencing increased mental health and overdose deaths.
Why would anyone want to eat at a restaurant, travel, attend school, join a gym or whatever, especially with the weather closing in, without a vaccine passport, knowing that vaccine passports will create a safer environment/surroundings, significantly decreasing the possibility of contracting COVID-19 and potential long-term complications?
To move our province and our country forward to some category of normalcy, vaccine passports are the only course available to move forward to prevent a 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th coronavirus wave from settling in, extinguishing more lives unnecessarily.
All things truly wicked start from innocence.
Barb Laverock
North Bay