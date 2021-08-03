LETTER: It Is Time We 'Woke' Up

The trumping of common sense in politics has always been a bane i.e. curse, ruin, destruction. No party exemplifies this more than the Trudeau Liberals.

Fact: The first coronavirus death in China was publicly reported Jan. 11, 2020, in the Wuhan province.

Fact: As of Jan. 29, 2020, the Public Health Agency of Canada maintained it was safe for Canadians to travel to China and for others to come here from the Wuhan region (the COVID-19 epicenter) and 1,796 did.

Fact: As of March 9, 2020, the Federal Minister of Health (Patty Hajdu), claimed an outbreak in Canada was unlikely and that masking was not mandatory.

Fact: As of last week, Canada had seen 1.4 million COVID-19 infections and more than 26,500 deaths.

Common sense was missing and trumped by politics – look what happened reader.

The federal Liberals failed miserably on travel bans from infected areas and on the closing of our borders. We tire of the Liberal word salad as in all talk no action approach.

A mute point to this is that 270+ flights had infected passengers this July alone at Pearson International. The COVID-19 fourth wave will be on their doorstep if it indeed happens.

Trudeau made vaccine acquisition a fiasco, both the WE and Lavscam scandals cemented the perception that he is corrupt. Most Canadians surveyed tend to agree that Trudeau is dishonest. This country needs a Jody Wilson-Raybould (the epitome of a moral politician) at the helm as Prime Minister.

Fact: Trudeau continues to throw the churches under the bus for the worst excesses of residential schools when the federal government is equally to blame. The churches did not come up with the idea on their own to drill the “savage” out of Indigenous children. The federal governments were just as culpable for what went on.

We, the electorate, have experienced an endless stream of flips, flops, flaps, floundering, flukes, favouritism, flabbergasting flubs (this writer is getting ‘f’d’ out) under the Liberal flagship. As a country, we deserve better.

Trudeau’s ego is what the next election call is about. He wants a majority win.

Wokeness is many things. Increasingly, it seems a cover for careerism, profiteering and utter incompetence. We long for honesty and the truth – do not expect either from the Trudeau Liberals on any front.

It is all about votes folks and it is time we ‘woke’ up.

J.D. McNamara

New Liskeard