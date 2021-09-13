LETTER: A Lesson in Kinesics

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Kinesics: The science of observing and analyzing the body language and verbal behaviour.

Kinesics is a rare speciality, i.e. the ability to look at a person and to listen to his words and get an immediate sense of when he is telling the truth and when he isn’t. It is best to pay most attention to his eyes.

One must note the gesturing, posture, word choice and the substance of what he says. One must also determine the personality of the subject – whether he is an introvert or extrovert.

The distinction between the two is about how he makes decisions. An introvert is governed by intuition and emotion – more than logic and reason. An extrovert is the exact opposite.

Our subject, in kinesics, claims he is both an introvert and extrovert and an arrogant one at that. He has yet to reach the acceptance state in kinesics – that being confession in which he will finally be honest. He will do or say anything to retain his position.

With an extrovert, you must slam home weaknesses and contradictions in his stories, one after another until his defences are shattered. In kinesics, the enemy is never the subject himself but simply the barriers to truth he raises.

Our subject’s sunny ways are long gone. The politics of fearmongering, division and anger is all he has left. A travesty in his own making. Case in point, on September 11th it was announced Jody Wilson-Raybould (in her memoir, Indian in the Cabinet) stated he asked her to lie regarding the SNC-LAVALIN scandal. The Lady has spoken her truth if you will.

Well reader, who to believe? The reputable former Attorney General who remained true to her impeccable standards or our subject in kinesics who is feigning cognitive dissonance?

“He” must be reminded that forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it. A Lesson in Kinesics…

J.D. McNamara

New Liskeard