CANDELORO: Embracing the cloud

Used to be when cloud coverage was talked about, anyone of boomer age and older would turn on The Weather Network and check the forecast.

Of course, in today’s technology driven world, cloud coverage has a different meaning!

Cloud computing is perhaps one of the more esoteric terms in technology, but at its core, it is essentially a remote network of computers that allow a company to easily store, manage, access and process data using an internet connection.

The primary advantages of cloud are the cost savings and scalability benefits as companies can avoid both the investments required to build and maintain an on-premise network, as well as the considerable delays associated with increasing data capacity in response to higher computing demands.

In addition, the emergence of the work-from-home movement will require cloud infrastructure to support a workforce that no longer shares the same physical location.

What is often under-appreciated is the strategic value that cloud brings to the corporate table – the availability of big data and machine learning capabilities within a holistic cloud offering have given companies the power to organize and interpret its proprietary information more effectively, which has translated into higher levels of consumer satisfaction and profitability.

In short, embracing the cloud creates a more efficient and agile, higher value enterprise while liberating important resources that can be redeployed towards other business investments.

In the wake of COVID-19, management teams across the globe were thrust into a posture of extreme enterprise optimization that accelerated the imperative to digitize business infrastructure including essential cloud deployments.