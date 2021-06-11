Young person arrested, charged in Ski Club Road incident
SIU investigating use of anti-riot weapon
North Bay police say a young person has been arrested and charged following a standoff on Ski Club Road Thursday.
A statement from the North Bay Police Service says officers responded at 1:30 p.m. to reports of an assault at a residence in the 700 block of Ski Club Road. The suspect was reported to be armed with a firearm.
North Bay police restricted access to Ski Club Road and asked residents to shelter in place.
Officers were assisted by the North Bay Police Service Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator.
Police say the situation was resolved and one person has been arrested. A police spokesperson previously told The Nugget that an individual “in crisis” had been apprehended.
The individual is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.
The North Bay Police Service says it cannot release the name of the accused or any identifying information under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
“As the Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked its mandate, the NBPS will not be able to provide any further information,” the statement from North Bay police said.
During the incident, police say a North Bay Police Service member discharged a non-lethal Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield, or ARWEN.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating the circumstances around the discharge of that weapon.
The SIU is an independent government agency tasked with investigating the conduct of police officers in instances involving death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
North Bay police did not specify what the payload in the ARWEN was.
However, an SIU spokesperson said an ARWEN carries blunt impact projectiles, commonly plastic.
Preliminary information shared by the SIU indicate that members of the North Bay Police Service responded to a report of a trespasser who had pulled a handgun on a homeowner.
The young male was arrested after a brief standoff and subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment, the SIU said.
Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
The unit also is urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to the incident to upload it through the SIU website.