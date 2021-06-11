Article content

North Bay police say a young person has been arrested and charged following a standoff on Ski Club Road Thursday.

A statement from the North Bay Police Service says officers responded at 1:30 p.m. to reports of an assault at a residence in the 700 block of Ski Club Road. The suspect was reported to be armed with a firearm.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Young person arrested, charged in Ski Club Road incident Back to video

North Bay police restricted access to Ski Club Road and asked residents to shelter in place.

Officers were assisted by the North Bay Police Service Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator.

Police say the situation was resolved and one person has been arrested. A police spokesperson previously told The Nugget that an individual “in crisis” had been apprehended.

The individual is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.

The North Bay Police Service says it cannot release the name of the accused or any identifying information under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.