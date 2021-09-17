West Nipissing honours Labbé family with arena dedication
David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative
The arena within the West Nipissing Culture and Recreation Centre will soon be renamed to honour the Labbé family.
The original request suggested naming the building solely after Marcel Labbé, a longtime councillor and tireless advocate for the facility.
However, council members felt including Marcel’s wife, Jane, in the title would further honour the family who did so much to ensure the centre’s construction.
Jane was “really instrumental as well,” explained Mayor Joanne Savage.
Therefore, the centre may be called the Marcel Labbé Arena, or the Marcel and Jane Labbé Arena.
West Nipissing council is not sure which way to go and plans to contact the Labbé family for its input.
It was 1957 when Marcel and Jane moved to Sturgeon Falls with three children in tow. Disappointed there were no facilities for children besides the river beach, Marcel become an advocate for recreational opportunities for children and families, explained Dianne Labbé in a letter to council.
An arena was the goal, and Marcel campaigned to set aside public funds toward it.
There was strong opposition as “this was the first time tax money would be used to fund recreation in Sturgeon Falls,” Dianne recalled.
Signs were made, “I Need an Arena” buttons began appearing on people’s clothes and Marcel went door-to-door to foster support.
In 1963, Marcel won his first term on council, and the next year an arena was built.
For 31 years, Marcel helped to shape the community from his council seat. Much of his later efforts involved raising funds for a recreation hub, and once complete “he was immensely proud of this achievement,” Dianne said.
On Nov. 11, 2020, Marcel passed away at the age of 95.
Once West Nipissing council finalize the name of the arena, an official naming ceremony will occur soon after.
GRANT APPLICATION FOR WATER MAIN
A federal grant may help the Municipality of West Nipissing complete a secondary water main loop in Sturgeon Falls.
The money also would allow a second feed from the water treatment plant.
Funding is available from the green stream of the joint provincial-federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which is offering up to $5 million from a $240-million pot to applicable projects, explained municipal engineer Alan Korell.
The grant is “only for drinking water” systems, he said.
In his report to council, Korell outlined possible plans to extend the water main from Cache Bay to Verner.
Although this waterline extension is on the municipality’s drawing board, Korell explained that “the total cost is much higher than the maximum limit of the fund.”
Extending the water line to Verner will cost about $10 million, Korell estimates.
For Korell, the best use of the $5 million grant is to complete a second water main loop through Sturgeon Falls.
The funds, if awarded, would go toward completing a project that began over 40 years ago.
Korell explained how, “In 1980, we made a brand new 16-inch water line all the way down Nipissing across the tracks by Michaud Street, down Third Street, all the way to where the sewage plant is, back across the river and then all the way down to Ottawa Street.”
“But it was never finished,” Korell said. “So, what happens now is that if something goes wrong with the water main loop that also feeds Cache Bay, there’s essentially no way to fix it without closing the whole system down.”
He mentioned that in 1984, “We put a 14-inch waterline” under the bridges on John Street, as well, “for the future.”
Completing this project would see “extending the water main to Ethel Street, then down Ethel to King, King to John, and down John Street to Cache Bay Road, then to Ottawa Street.”
A new, secondary water main will improve the reliability of the service, “allowing two sources of water supply from the plant and tower,” and would “loop the entire water main trunk back to the water plant.”
Asked if this new system will help achieve the municipality’s goal to connect a water line to Verner, Korell told council the work will “make your chances a lot better.”
If the grant is approved, Korell estimates the work will take two years to complete.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering civic and diversity issues for BayToday. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.