West Nipissing honours Labbé family with arena dedication

The arena within the West Nipissing Culture and Recreation Centre will soon be renamed to honour the Labbé family.

The original request suggested naming the building solely after Marcel Labbé, a longtime councillor and tireless advocate for the facility.

However, council members felt including Marcel’s wife, Jane, in the title would further honour the family who did so much to ensure the centre’s construction.

Jane was “really instrumental as well,” explained Mayor Joanne Savage.

Therefore, the centre may be called the Marcel Labbé Arena, or the Marcel and Jane Labbé Arena.

West Nipissing council is not sure which way to go and plans to contact the Labbé family for its input.

It was 1957 when Marcel and Jane moved to Sturgeon Falls with three children in tow. Disappointed there were no facilities for children besides the river beach, Marcel become an advocate for recreational opportunities for children and families, explained Dianne Labbé in a letter to council.

An arena was the goal, and Marcel campaigned to set aside public funds toward it.

There was strong opposition as “this was the first time tax money would be used to fund recreation in Sturgeon Falls,” Dianne recalled.

Signs were made, “I Need an Arena” buttons began appearing on people’s clothes and Marcel went door-to-door to foster support.

In 1963, Marcel won his first term on council, and the next year an arena was built.

For 31 years, Marcel helped to shape the community from his council seat. Much of his later efforts involved raising funds for a recreation hub, and once complete “he was immensely proud of this achievement,” Dianne said.