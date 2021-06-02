West Nipissing declares June as Pride Month
West Nipissing Council has officially declared the month of June as Pride Month.
Members voted in favour of the proclamation at their meeting Tuesday evening.
Prior to adopting the proclamation, the municipality heard from members of the West Nipissing Pride committee – vice-president and treasurer Lynne Gervais and her son, Michel Gervais, who serves as a director.
The goal of the committee, which started a little more than one year ago, they said, is to promote unity, inclusion, and awareness of sexuality and gender diversity in the community.
As well, the committee’s aim is to promote education and inclusion, and make people “feel like they belong in this community just as much as anyone else, and also that they’re well respected amongst the other members of the community, as well,” Michel said.
Lynne said she has heard a lot of comments about people who identify as LGBTQ2S+ – or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirit and others – and moved away because they felt they didn’t belong in a small community.
Now, those people are starting to rethink that because of the Pride committee, she said.
“So we’re pretty proud of that and I think that we wanted to bring that forward to the council, because I think it’s great if we could work so that we can promote our services and be able to bring people back in our community,” Lynne said.
Their presentation to council included requests to hold a flag raising ceremony at Minnehaha Bay and raise Pride flags downtown in Sturgeon Falls.
The group is hoping to hold a virtual ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m.
Last year, council approved a request from West Nipissing Pride to paint the crosswalks at the intersection of King and William streets in Sturgeon Falls, as well as fly Pride flags in the municipality.
The group is encouraging members of the community to decorate their windows for the month of June for a chance to win a gift basket. Other planned events include a drag queen drink night called ‘Drag and Sip’ and a virtual Pride mural unveiling June 12 in Sturgeon Falls.
With files from the Local Journalism Initiative
