West Nipissing Council has officially declared the month of June as Pride Month.

Members voted in favour of the proclamation at their meeting Tuesday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. West Nipissing declares June as Pride Month

Prior to adopting the proclamation, the municipality heard from members of the West Nipissing Pride committee – vice-president and treasurer Lynne Gervais and her son, Michel Gervais, who serves as a director.

The goal of the committee, which started a little more than one year ago, they said, is to promote unity, inclusion, and awareness of sexuality and gender diversity in the community.

As well, the committee’s aim is to promote education and inclusion, and make people “feel like they belong in this community just as much as anyone else, and also that they’re well respected amongst the other members of the community, as well,” Michel said.

Lynne said she has heard a lot of comments about people who identify as LGBTQ2S+ – or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirit and others – and moved away because they felt they didn’t belong in a small community.