'We're losing the battle when it comes to the homeless' - Coun. Robertson
Millions of dollars are being spent to resolve the homelessness situation in North Bay, but we’re still losing the battle, says one city councillor.
Scott Robertson, who also sits on the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, sounded the alarm during Wednesday’s monthly board meeting.
“We’re losing this battle. We’re going through millions of dollars, $10 million, dealing with this issue and the trend is going in the wrong direction,” he said.
“We’re trying to put a Band-Aid on this issue. We’re left holding the bag, but this is the most expensive Band-Aid solution.”
The comments come after a report was presented to DNSSAB about the homeless situation in the city.
Robertson referred to the report as “honest” and “it didn’t sugar coat anything.”
He said while he appreciates the information, there are more than three camps where homeless people are living and there are more than 30 people who are homeless living in those camps.
Robertson said all social service agencies including Boots on the Ground and Hope’s Kitchen should work together to get the real statistics.
He said the closing of the day program at the site of the low barrier shelter and Hope’s Kitchen has had an impact on the situation.
“There has been a decrease in shelter usage which can be attributed to the weather, as well as the closure of the day program. The day program offered stability – shelter guests didn’t have to find somewhere to go during the day while the drop-in centres, stores and services are closed due to the pandemic. Since the closure of the day program over 30 people have chosen to set up at encampments,” according to a report presented to DNSSAB.
Robertson said the public, especially in his neighbourhood, is equally frustrated.
“We need to hit the emergency button at all of the tables we’re sitting at.”
Catherine Matheson, chief administrative officer for DNSSAB, said this has exposed the vulnerability within the community, similar to what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to long-term care.
DNSSAB chair Mark King echoed Robertson’s frustration.
“This is certainly not an easy situation. We’ve been thrown into this and to think 12 to 15 months we didn’t have anything set up. We’ve certainly made tremendous advances like the low barrier shelter and the transitional shelter located on Chippewa Street.”
King said DNSSAB is reacting to the crisis and when you throw in a pandemic in the middle of it, “it’s incredibly tiring to keep up with this.”
Roberston acknowledged the board is trying, but despite its efforts the trends are still going in the wrong direction.
“We’re beyond the point of crisis despite all of our efforts.”