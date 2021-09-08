Wallace Road reopens with one lane

Wallace Road has opened to one lane of traffic between Lake Heights Road and Commerce Court, the City of North Bay announced Wednesday.

The section of roadway closed last month to install a deep sanitary sewer.

Traffic through the construction site will be down to one lane until late October and be controlled by temporary traffic lights as work continues to install a new sewage pumping station and sanitary sewer in the area, a statement from the city says.

“Local access to properties and businesses within the construction area will be provided, although road users may experience minor delays travelling through this section of Wallace Road for the duration of the project,” the city says.

“Motorists are reminded to abide by posted traffic/construction signs to ensure safe travel of all users including pedestrians and cyclists. The City of North Bay thanks residents for their patience and cooperation while this important infrastructure project is underway.”