Walk to Ottawa ‘for healing’
Over the last 65 days, Patricia Ballantyne has gone through 10 pairs of shoes as she walks to raise awareness of the abuses of the residential school system.
“It is for healing,” Ballantyne, from Deschambault Lake, Sask., said as she and an army of supporters gathered at the Mr. Gas on top of Thibeault Hill before marching into the city.
“It is important for people to know what happened in the residential schools,” she said. “I don’t think anyone who wasn’t there really knew what was going on.”
The march – there were four people at the start, but the party has grown to 16 permanent members – is aiming to arrive in Ottawa Aug. 20. She hopes to meet with some of the political leaders of the country, although she admits she hasn’t heard back from anyone.
“But even so, there will be many people waiting for us, acknowledging us, acknowledging what the residential schools did.”
And, all through her walk from Saskatchewan, she has been impressed by the outpouring of support.
“People are very positive,” she said. “They have been very encouraging. Very thankful.”
Her niece, Sasha Michel, has been with her every step of the way.
She had been planning to apply for schooling for correctional studies, when the news broke about the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
“I was praying over it, when I heard about the 215” unmarked graves, she said, “and that got me thinking.
“Then, two days later, I heard about my auntie going on this walk, and that made up my mind, My whole mindset changed.”
The experience, she says, has been eye-opening for her, especially the reaction of the people she has met along the long road.
“People are so supportive, communities and Nations along the way, giving us their love and respect. It’s overwhelming, the love and respect.”
Brittany Peters, a member of Kebaowek First Nation in Kipawa, Que., was standing with her two children, Brimley and Beau, at the bottom of the hill to show her support.
“It really hits home for me,” she said. “I want to show them they have my support.”
Her own grandparents were “almost” sent to residential school, she says, but “their parents hid them whenever the RCMP came around.
“I think my life could have been totally different if that hadn’t happened.”
Judy Couchie is a residential school survivor. She was sent to Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, now the site of Algoma University.
“Instead of burning it down or tearing it down, they made it into a university,” she says.
She is frustrated that it took the discovery of the unmarked graves in Kamloops and numerous other schools for the federal government to take some action.
“It was not like the government didn’t know about it,” she says. “Us residential school students were telling them at the (Truth and Reconciliation) hearings that this was going on.”
The head of the commission urged the government to “look into this,” but the request was refused, she said.
Ballantyne’s walk, she said, puts the issue before the public again.
“It’s sad it has to be like this. Others heard about this. Those kids can go home now. That’s what is in the back of our minds. We knew they were there.”
“This keeps the awareness and the calls to action front and centre,” Chief Scott McLeod of Nipissing First Nation said.
Members of the First Nation, he said, have prepared medicine bundles for their journey, but just as important were out to show their support.
“This is like any crime,” he said. “If no one listens to the victims, the healing can’t begin.”
The residential school survivors, he said, “have been carrying the burden of the trauma for too long.”