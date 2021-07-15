Walk-ins accepted at vaccination clinic

Nugget Staff
Jul 15, 2021
Maureen Church fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial Gardens. Nugget File Photo
Today’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Memorial Gardens in North Bay will be able to accept roughly 450 walk-in appointments from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you plan to walk in there may be a wait to be vaccinated, as walk-ins are first-come first-served.

If this is your second dose, ensure it has been at least 28 days since your first dose. Bring your health card or drivers license, if possible, as identification.

Pfizer will be offered today.

