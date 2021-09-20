Walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled this week

Nugget Staff
Sep 20, 2021
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. Nugget File Photo
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Individuals who wish to receive a first or second dose are invited to walk in without an appointment and should bring a health card or other form of identification, if possible.

Individuals eligible for a third dose also can attend clinics if they have the required documentation, as well as identification.

Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Clinics this week include:

North Bay: Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Canadian Tire (890 McKeown Ave.) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, at North Bay Mall (300 Lakeshore Dr.) from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23, at Elks Lodge (325 Elks Lane) from 4 to 8 p.m.

Emsdale: Friday, Sept. 24, at Emsdale Community Centre (20 Joseph St.) from 10 to 11 a.m.

Burk’s Falls: Friday, Sept. 24, at Burk’s Falls Municipal Office (172 Ontario St.) from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Carling: Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carling Township Office (2 Carling Bay Rd.) from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

