Walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled this week

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Individuals who wish to receive a first or second dose are invited to walk in without an appointment and should bring a health card or other form of identification, if possible.

Individuals eligible for a third dose also can attend clinics if they have the required documentation, as well as identification.

Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Clinics this week include:

North Bay: Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Canadian Tire (890 McKeown Ave.) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, at North Bay Mall (300 Lakeshore Dr.) from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23, at Elks Lodge (325 Elks Lane) from 4 to 8 p.m.

Emsdale: Friday, Sept. 24, at Emsdale Community Centre (20 Joseph St.) from 10 to 11 a.m.

Burk’s Falls: Friday, Sept. 24, at Burk’s Falls Municipal Office (172 Ontario St.) from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Carling: Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carling Township Office (2 Carling Bay Rd.) from 10 to 11:30 a.m.