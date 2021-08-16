Walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled this week

Last day for appointment at Memorial Gardens

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has a number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled this week, including today.

Individuals may walk in without booking an appointment. Clinics will offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Clinics this week include:

North Bay: Monday, Aug. 16 at Memorial Gardens (100 Chippewa Street W.) from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 20 at Elks Lodge (325 Elks Lane) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Nipissing: Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Ed Seguin and Sons (106 Bay St., Sturgeon Falls) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 19 at Sturgeon Falls Arena (219 O’Hara St.) from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

Parry Sound: Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Bobby Orr Community Centre (7 Mary St., Parry Sound) from 5 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Carling Market (Carling Community Centre, 2 West Carling Bay Rd., Nobel) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sundridge: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Sundridge, Strong, Joly (SSJ) Arena (14 Albert St. N., Sundridge) from 5 to 6 p.m.

The health unit also advises that today is the last day individuals can book an appointment or walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial Gardens.

For appointment availability, go to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or contact the health unit COVID-19 call centre at 1-844-478-1400.

For a complete list of upcoming clinics, visit myhealthunit.ca