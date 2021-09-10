Vrebosch putting Airbnb operators on notice

Airbnb operators in North Bay are being put on notice, says Coun. Bill Vrebosch.

Vrebosch said he’s received several calls from Lakeshore Drive residents upset homes in their neighbourhoods are being purchased by people in southern Ontario and are being rented out to tourists and vacationers with no rules and regulations in place.

He’s also spoken to real estate representatives in southern Ontario who are currently working out a deal on six waterfront properties that are slated to be turned into Airbnbs.

“The main concern is that we have no restrictions in place and it’s happening right under our nose,” he said. “Across from the Best Western (Hotel and Conference Centre) there are nine of them (Airbnbs). I’ve received several complaints from neighbours. People are out at all hours of the night using people’s personal property. It’s getting out of control.”

Vrebosch said the only bylaw the municipality can use at this time is the noise bylaw.

He said he’s asked the city’s economic development department to see what can be done.

“I understand Muskoka is full (with Airbnbs) and North Bay is just sitting here with endless possibilities. This type of industry is here and we’re now starting to see more and more of it.”