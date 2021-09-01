Voters will have a number of options to cast their ballots locally in the Sept. 20 federal election.

Returning officer Jim Mallory notes that because of restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, “a number of traditional poll sites are not able to lease their locations to Elections Canada” for the vote.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Voters have options to cast ballots in federal election Back to video

“As a result, as we scramble to find alternate locations, our electors may find they are being sent a further distance from their residence than they are accustomed in order to cast their ballot,” with the potential for increased lineups and wait times.

Voters, Mallory says, have three alternatives to casting their ballots on election day.

Voters can use a special ballot, voting at the returning office at 1781 Cassells St.

Those who wish to use this option can vote Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

This option ends Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Voters also can vote by mail. To do so, they should complete an application to vote by mail, which includes supplying copies of identification. They then submit the application to Elections Canada for processing, and upon receiving a special ballot voting kit, complete the ballot and mail it in using the prepaid envelope.

To receive a vote by mail application, the voter has three options.

They can go to www.elections.ca to fill out the application online. This is recognized as the quickest option.

They can call the returning office at 416-514-6166. This is not a long-distance call. They can then request a vote by mail application kit.

Or they can go to the local returning office and pick up a vote by mail application kit.

Those wishing to vote by mail must complete and return the application no later than 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

Completed ballots must be returned by the close of polls Sept. 20 either by mail, by dropping it off at the returning office or at any local voting site.

Advance poll voting also is available. Advance polls will be open from Sept. 10 to 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Addresses for advance polls will be included with the voter identification card, which will be delivered to voters’ homes.