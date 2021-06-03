Volunteers respond to four overdoses in tent city within 24 hours
It was a moment Lucie Desroches had prepared for but which she had feared.
Desroches was at tent city between Ferguson Street and Third Avenue Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. when she heard someone yelling that there was an overdose.
She was on night watch because of the overdoses that have been occurring frequently in that area – four in less than 24 hours.
As soon as she heard the yelling she ran to the tents where the homeless reside and immediately administered Narcan – a nasal spray used for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.
She knew what had happened without anyone saying anything. Her training immediately kicked in.
“He barely had a pulse. I grabbed the Narcan and sprayed it. I put him on his side rubbing his chest but he wouldn’t wake up.”
Desroches said she told bystanders to call an ambulance quickly or he wasn’t going to make it.
“I was screaming for him to wake up. I was begging him to open his eyes. There was no way I was going to leave his side. “
After a few minutes she could feel his pulse a little better, but he still didn’t wake up.
Desroches said she administered another Narcan kit.
“Everyone was yelling. He still didn’t wake up. He wasn’t budging and then all of a sudden he started to gasp for air.”
Desroches said he was brought to North Bay Regional Health Centre by ambulance.
Purple fentanyl is also to blame for at least two other overdoses at tent city this week.
Desroches said a woman was administered five Narcan kits May 30 by Hope’s Kitchen volunteers in an attempt to revive her.
The following day, there was an overdose in the morning and another that same afternoon.
David Woolley, communications officer for the North Bay Police Service confirmed officers did respond to several incidents of individuals in need of medical assistance in the area of Ferguson and Third this week.
Desroches said because of the high number of overdoses, Hope’s Kitchen volunteers agreed to keep an eye on everything and conduct camp rounds during the day and at night.
She said the incident has shaken her.
“It was my first overdose and the first time I administered Narcan. It was hard,” Desroches said.
The volunteer has experience with Boots on the Ground, a volunteer outreach program that serves the homeless and vulnerable, and Hope’s Kitchen.
“When it comes to the less fortunate, I’ll be there.”
Chris Brown, organizer of Hope’s Kitchen, said he saved someone on Monday overdosing from purple fentanyl.
“There are 29 people at tent city now. I’m concerned about where are these guys going to go if the property is sold, which it’s currently up for sale,” he said.
“I’m a tow truck driver. This is the city’s job to deal with the homeless. We were going to cancel the program but we can’t.”