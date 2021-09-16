When Nicole Grigorov saw smoke billowing from her cottage Wednesday morning she thought it was a goner.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The timber cabin, built in the ’70s and located on her property at the Mattawa River Resort and Cardinal Restaurant, caught fire when contractors started the old wood stove.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Volunteer firefighters save cabin, antiques and heirlooms Back to video

But she credits a team of volunteer firefighters from Calvin and Papineau-Cameron for saving the building and the antiques and heirlooms stored inside.

“I was in the restaurant when the fire broke out,” Grigorov said. “My sister-in-law contacted me to tell me the news and I immediately drove up to the cabin and saw the roof up in smoke.

“I was devastated. I thought it was going to go up like a matchbox, but they (the volunteer firefighters) were so quick to arrive and used the water from the nearby pond to extinguish the blaze.”

She said another fire started in another section of the cabin, but fire crews were able to extinguish it right away.

Grigorov said she was slated to move into the cabin and had completed thousands of dollars worth of renovations.

It also was the only cabin she didn’t have insurance on, because it had yet to be renovated.

Grigorov said she had told her husband that they should add the building to the policy now that it’s being renovated and hydro and water is being installed.

But she ran out of time.

Luckily, the blaze only damaged the roof and trusses.

“You walk in and you can’t even tell there was a fire,” Grigorov said.

She said there’s no amount of thank yous that could repay how grateful she is.

“They saved my cottage. I want to make them all a lasagna dinner to show my gratitude. It’s been one bad thing after another.”