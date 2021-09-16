Volunteer firefighters save cabin, antiques and heirlooms
Article content
When Nicole Grigorov saw smoke billowing from her cottage Wednesday morning she thought it was a goner.
Advertisement
Article content
The timber cabin, built in the ’70s and located on her property at the Mattawa River Resort and Cardinal Restaurant, caught fire when contractors started the old wood stove.
Volunteer firefighters save cabin, antiques and heirlooms Back to video
But she credits a team of volunteer firefighters from Calvin and Papineau-Cameron for saving the building and the antiques and heirlooms stored inside.
“I was in the restaurant when the fire broke out,” Grigorov said. “My sister-in-law contacted me to tell me the news and I immediately drove up to the cabin and saw the roof up in smoke.
“I was devastated. I thought it was going to go up like a matchbox, but they (the volunteer firefighters) were so quick to arrive and used the water from the nearby pond to extinguish the blaze.”
She said another fire started in another section of the cabin, but fire crews were able to extinguish it right away.
Grigorov said she was slated to move into the cabin and had completed thousands of dollars worth of renovations.
It also was the only cabin she didn’t have insurance on, because it had yet to be renovated.
Grigorov said she had told her husband that they should add the building to the policy now that it’s being renovated and hydro and water is being installed.
But she ran out of time.
Luckily, the blaze only damaged the roof and trusses.
“You walk in and you can’t even tell there was a fire,” Grigorov said.
She said there’s no amount of thank yous that could repay how grateful she is.
“They saved my cottage. I want to make them all a lasagna dinner to show my gratitude. It’s been one bad thing after another.”
Advertisement
Article content
Grigorov said since she moved to Mattawa in 2017, she has endured a string of bad luck.
“I’ve had no choice but to make lemons out of lemonade,” she said. “First, it was the floods, then the smoke from the forest fires, then there was COVID-19 and shutdowns, then vaccine passports and now a fire.”
In the spring of 2019, Grigorov, along with hundreds of other Mattawa residents, were affected by flooding through the area. A state of emergency was declared, school children helped sand bag properties and businesses, and a 10-unit apartment building had to be evacuated.
Grigorov said all her bookings were cancelled that spring and summer.
She used her resort to help people who had to evacuate their homes due to the rising waters.