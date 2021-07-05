Virtual Mayhem on Main extends deadline

Cheapskates has extended its virtual Mayhem on Main event to July 11, giving more people a chance to show “their best stuff,” owner Barry Klus says.

Cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayhem on Main gives people, largely BMX riders, a chance to showcase their talents through an in-person event.

Klus says what prompted them to hold the event this year was the success of Cheapskates’ virtual SnowWars, a local ski and snowboard competition, and to provide an “opportunity to keep people doing what they love to do and show themselves off a bit.”

After filling out registration forms, competitors have been submitting videos of themselves through Facebook all June and Klus says prizes will be handed out at the end, making sure everybody gets something.

“Actually experimenting and putting together really cool videos is just another positive spinoff of doing a contest like this,” he said.

Because Mayhem on Main largely appeals to BMX riders and dirt jumpers, Klus says the target audience is a bit smaller.

But the event has been well received, he added, with half of the videos made involving those under 10 years of age and many families.

Martin Simard, whose six-year-old Malléus Simard took top honours in the 10 and under category at SnowWars, winning a pair of Rossignol skis, said Mayhem on Main is “another great free opportunity to get local youth to be active outdoors.”

Simard addressed city council last year about bringing a pump track to North Bay.

During its last budget discussions, council agreed to have city staff explore the idea of an all-wheel plaza, with a bowl and pump track, for skateboards, BMX bikes, stand-up scooters and rollerblades.

Staff at the time estimated the cost of the skate park to be $125,000 for the design and $1 million to build.

Simard says the project has the chance to have North Bay “lead the way” for action sports infrastructure, boost tourism, and attract international and local races.

“This will be a great project that will serve the North Bay youth for many years to come,” he said.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/CheapskatesNB

