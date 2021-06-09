





Article content SUDBURY – When Greater Sudbury Police officers spotted a stolen 2001 Honda CRV being driven in the Wahnapitae area last spring, they likely never expected to be involved in a cross-country pursuit over difficult terrain. As the officers attempted to stop the stolen Honda, the driver headed westbound on Highway 17 at a high rate of speed and then onto a trail system in the bush. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vehicle thief gets six months Back to video When the Honda was spotted about six feet off the trail, the driver went up a rock mountain and down the other side, getting onto Laren Street. The vehicle was then seen on Colonization Road travelling at a high rate of speed. At that point, the pursuit was called off due to public safety concerns. Not long after, however, the vehicle was located and the driver — Bernard Soucie, now 48, of North Bay — was arrested. Soucie was a suspended driver due to an impaired driving conviction the month before and also because of unpaid fines. At the time, Soucie was serving two conditional sentences (house arrest with strict conditions) he was issued on April 8 and 15 of that year.

Article content On Monday, Soucie pleaded guilty via Zoom link from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene to charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 concerning the theft of a 2007 Ford Ranger on May 24, 2020, and dangerous driving and driving while prohibited concerning the police pursuit of the stolen Honda the following day. Soucie has been in custody since his arrest. This time involved primarily completing the two unfinished conditional sentences, and he had pre-custody credit of 75 days to work with, the court heard. Ontario Court Justice Heather-Ann Mendes, accepting a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence lawyer, issued a jail sentence of six months and a one-year licence suspension. As a result of the pre-custody credit time, Soucie will have 107 more days of jail to serve. For Soucie, freedom cannot come soon enough as the court heard he has been looking to get into a drug treatment program, but cannot due to being behind bars. “This has been a s…t show for a long, long time now,” he told Mendes, just before receiving his sentence. “Drugs have been a part of my life for 35 years. It’s tough on a person. You have mental health issues, it becomes a revolving door. We are not inmates. We are clients. We are set up for failure … It seems as soon as a door opens, another door closes. It’s so stressful. It seems every door is closing on me now.” A father of two, Soucie told Mendes he was a heavy equipment operator by trade.

Article content “When I’m off drugs, I do really well for myself,” he said. “I want this to end. I’m going to do it (treatment). My life is on the line. I finally realized it.” Mendes told Soucie he needed to maintain his efforts to tackle his addiction issues. “Don’t give up on the progress you are making,” she said. “Mr. Soucie: do take this time to embrace the opportunity to better yourself and your life.” The court heard that the May 24, 2020 vehicle theft involved a 2007 Ford Ranger taken from a Montcalm Street residence in Azilda. The owner woke up to find the vehicle missing from his driveway. The theft was captured on video surveillance and Soucie was identified as the culprit. Soucie had a prior record consisting of seven pages. “Today is not what Mr. Soucie and I have been looking forward to,” Michel, via Zoom link, said in his sentencing submission. “He has been in custody for more than a year. (Almost) All of this time has been applied to matters out of Thunder Bay.” Michel said Soucie has spent some seven months attempting to line up a spot in several drug treatment programs, but was found to be ineligible for one reason or another. “That kind of changes the game plan,” he said. “It puts a damper on Mr. Soucie’s rehabilitation hopes. He is only 48. He still has a lot of life left. If he can get rid of the drugs, he can have a good life.” Assistant Crown attorney Mathieu Ansell noted via Zoom link that Soucie has been issued numerous licence suspensions including a 10-year suspension in Thunder Bay in 2020, a two-year suspension in 2007, and a three-year suspension in 2003. Ansell said aggravating factors in the case included Soucie’s dangerous driving of the stolen Honda which involved a police pursuit through a residential area and children playing in the area. “It was sheer luck there wasn’t any bodily injury or worse,” he said, As a result of the three guilty pleas, 12 other charges Soucie was facing were withdrawn by the Crown. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

