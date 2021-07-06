North Bay police and firefighters have determined that a vehicle fire June 28 on Pinewood Park Drive was not an act of arson.

The North Bay Police Service confirmed then it was investigating a potential arson that occurred in the area early that morning.

Vehicle fire last week not arson – police

North Bay police and North Bay Fire and Emergency Services had conducted a joint investigation into the vehicle fire, which took place in the 100 block of Pinewood Park Drive.

In a statement Tuesday, police said after reviewing video surveillance and obtaining witness statements, they had determined the fire was not criminal.

“The cause of the fire at this time is undetermined, but there is no suspected criminal element,” the statement said. “There is no threat to public safety.”