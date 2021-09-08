Valenti to join council ranks

North Bay realtor Ed Valenti has been appointed to North Bay council to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation last month of Marcus Tignanelli.

Valenti, who finished 12th on the ballot in the 2018 municipal election, was approved unanimously by members of council following a closed session at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Council followed its longtime practice to appoint the next person in line from the ballot results.

“It’s how a few of us, myself included,” joined council, Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch said following the decision.

Tignanelli, who was first elected to council in 2018, announced his resignation late last month. He will be taking a position with the city as an economic development officer.

Valenti has served as president of the Dionne Quints Heritage Board, was the founder of the North Bay Ultimate Frisbee League – one of the oldest Frisbee leagues in the country – has served as the treasurer of the North Bay Davedi Club, is a past director of the North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce, is past president of the North Bay Real Estate Board and served as chair of the city’s Planning and Advisory Board.

He also has served as president of the North Bay Sportsman’s Hockey League.

His appointment takes effect immediately and as council begins its budget process.

Valenti, Vrebosch said, will “hit the ground running.”

Valenti ran in 2018 on a platform of community growth, tourism development and the rejuvenation of West Ferris.

Coun. Bill Vrebosch said council has taken “the responsible step to take the next person” in the balloting results from the last municipal election.